LA’s Go Greek Yogurt is Now in Kuwait

Go Greek Yogurt is an LA-based brand known for its authentic Greek yogurt, and they recently opened in Kuwait. They are a favorite among celebrities in LA, and you might have even seen paparazzi shots of your favorite star holding a cup of Go Greek Yogurt.

The local owner used to go there every day while studying in LA, which is what inspired her to bring the brand to Kuwait. They use actual Greek yogurt and not just regular yogurt. Most of their products are also imported from Greece and Europe, and their suppliers aren’t mass-market brands but family-run businesses from different Greek islands. So in terms of quality they’re really considered premium as opposed to other frozen yogurt places.

I passed by them recently to try them out so I could put together this post, and one thing I liked about them is that they don’t only carry frozen Greek yogurt, but also offer traditional classic Greek yogurt, and in different flavors.

I’m a huge Greek yogurt fan and tend to have it every morning at home with granola and berries. They had six different flavors, but I wanted to try their hazelnut-infused Greek yogurt and their honey Greek yogurt. Both were delicious, with the hazelnut one being something I’d have as a dessert after a meal, while the honey-infused yogurt would be the one I’d want to have for breakfast.

If you’re into the classic version like me, you can get it plain or topped with ingredients like honey, nuts, and fresh fruits. If you’re in the mood for something colder, their frozen Greek yogurt is a lighter alternative to ice cream but still rich and creamy. Also, if you opt to go with frozen, one cool thing they have is self-serve. You fill up the cup with as much frozen Greek yogurt you want then pay by weight.

They currently only have one location in Kuwait, located on the ground floor of Arraya Complex (Google Maps). They’re very focused on fresh ingredients and simple, wholesome flavors and I really liked their yogurt. If you want to check them out, head to @gogreekyogurt.kw