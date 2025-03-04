Kuwait Airways Beats Emirates in Rankings

As you’ve probably noticed, news outlets today are reporting that Kuwait Airways was ranked the 20th best airline in the world, but they all seem to have missed the bigger story. It ranked over 30 spots higher than both Emirates and Cathay Pacific, two of the most highly awarded airlines.

AirHelp, the organization specializing in air traveler rights, released its annual airline rankings, and Kuwait Airways came in 20th place. Interestingly, this is the same organization that ranked Kuwait Airways the 3rd worst airline in 2019 and Kuwait Airport the 2nd worst airport. After that ranking, Kuwait Airport mysteriously vanished from their list and hasn’t returned since.

AirHelp’s airline rankings are based on service quality, punctuality, and passenger treatment during disruptions. The top three airlines for 2024 are:

1 – Brussels Airlines

2 – Qatar Airways

3 – United Airlines

Here’s how Kuwait Airways compared to other well-known airlines:

20 – Kuwait Airways

24 – KLM

30 – Virgin Atlantic

31 – Lufthansa

33 – British Airways

53 – Wizz Air

55 – Emirates

56 – Turkish Airlines

63 – Cathay Pacific

81 – Gulf Air

Tunisair ranked last at 109th place.

I’m a huge fan of Kuwait Airways, as you probably know by now, but it’s hard to take this ranking seriously when both Emirates and Cathay Pacific rank lower than Wizz Air. For the full list, click here.