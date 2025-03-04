Kuwait Airways Beats Emirates in Rankings

As you’ve probably noticed, news outlets today are reporting that Kuwait Airways was ranked the 20th best airline in the world, but they all seem to have missed the bigger story. It ranked over 30 spots higher than both Emirates and Cathay Pacific, two of the most highly awarded airlines.
AirHelp, the organization specializing in air traveler rights, released its annual airline rankings, and Kuwait Airways came in 20th place. Interestingly, this is the same organization that ranked Kuwait Airways the 3rd worst airline in 2019 and Kuwait Airport the 2nd worst airport. After that ranking, Kuwait Airport mysteriously vanished from their list and hasn’t returned since.
AirHelp’s airline rankings are based on service quality, punctuality, and passenger treatment during disruptions. The top three airlines for 2024 are:
1 – Brussels Airlines
2 – Qatar Airways
3 – United Airlines
Here’s how Kuwait Airways compared to other well-known airlines:
20 – Kuwait Airways
24 – KLM
30 – Virgin Atlantic
31 – Lufthansa
33 – British Airways
53 – Wizz Air
55 – Emirates
56 – Turkish Airlines
63 – Cathay Pacific
81 – Gulf Air
Tunisair ranked last at 109th place.
I’m a huge fan of Kuwait Airways, as you probably know by now, but it’s hard to take this ranking seriously when both Emirates and Cathay Pacific rank lower than Wizz Air. For the full list, click here.
Hehehe this ranking is a joke, just like all other rankings you see by other sites. I’m not sure if anyone has flown Brussels Airlines, but I have. Ranking them at the No. 1 spot is truly a joke.
Long story short, this is nothing to be proud of.
yes of course, sounds entirely logical and plausible and same goes for the airport of course
United Airlines is third 💀
As if we needed more proof that this list is deranged.
I really love Kuwait Airways and appreciate the huge effort into making it a really fantastic airline. However, Emirates is truly incredible and still beats Kuwait Airways in most aspects. There is no way it’s 55 while Kuwait Airways is 20. Also the difference between Qatar and Emirates is just a joke. They are very equal and fight head to head on every aspect (Its like the BMW vs Mercedes debate).
and I just noticed they placed Wizz Air ahead of Emirates- I don’t even have to say anything here…. sigh…
Kuwait Airways shouldn’t trust the rankings then & now. Also, they have a lot to grasp from Emirates, especially Service, IFE, & Food. With Singapore Airlines on #37 the rankings are outwardly bizarre.
They have improved a lot but that’s a long enduring journey.
Who made this list?! 😂 Gulf Air is still a better airline compared to Kuwait Airways, and they ranked it at 81??!
Emirates is better than Qatar IMO. I can’t stand Qatar’s safety video😖 Emirates is top notch from the aircraft to IFE to generous food and drinks service. Flying with them next week again.
Kuwait Airways may have better flights to Europe and NYC but their flights to Asia and especially India leave a lot to be desired.
I don’t understand this ranking… if you type in Google “best airlines 2025”, all websites (forbes, cnn, airline ratings…) have the same list: 1st air Korea, 2nd qatar, 3rd air new Zealand, 4th Cathay, 5th singapore, 6th emirates… so what is this ranking based on? The only thing I can think of where it makes sense would be customer service…