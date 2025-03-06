Talabat Says they Weren’t Hacked

A couple of days ago the Talabat service went down and rumors started circulating that they were hacked. Now Talabat have released a statement saying that wasn’t the case:

We assure our customers and partners that all data remains fully secure despite false social media rumors. A temporary technical issue was resolved quickly, and there was no compromise of payment or personal information. Bader Al-Ghanim, VP & Managing Director – talabat Kuwait.

@Talabat

I don’t have any of my credit cards saved in the app since I use Apple Pay to pay, so I wasn’t concerned anyway.