Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

The first weekend of Ramadan is usually quiet, but this year, surprisingly, there are a few things happening. Qout Market is back at JACC this weekend, thankfully. I really disliked Mishref Oasis, so I’m glad they moved. There is also Shakshooka this weekend. Here is the list:

Thursday March 6

Special IMAX Screening – Journey To Mecca

Pre-Iftar Paddle

Friday March 7

Special IMAX Screening – Journey To Mecca

Pre-Iftar Paddle

Qout Market at JACC

Saturday March 8

Special IMAX Screening – Journey To Mecca

Pre-Iftar Paddle

Madang Art Day – Mood Lamp

Qout Market at JACC

Shakshooka Market