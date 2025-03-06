I was out of town last week so didn’t really watch much TV except on the plane ride. I finally got around to watching Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 and it was as slow and epic as you would expect from a long Kevin Costner film (think The Postman). I really liked it but I’m a huge fan of his storytelling and directing (I’m a huge fan of Waterworld and The Postman).
Other than that I binge watched High Potential since I was behind on it and caught up to season 3 of Reacher.
Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
Other Movies Showing:
A Complete Unknown (7.7)
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (7.1)
Captain America: Brave New World (5.9)
Cellphone (3.0)
Cleaner (4.9)
Den of Thieves 2 (6.6)
Dog Man (8.4)
Flight Risk (5.6)
Moana 2 (7.1)
Mom (5.4)
Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)
Outbreak (4.5)
Paddington in Peru (6.8)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)
The Bayou (4.9)
Wow! (5.4)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I will watch Reacher S3 in one go when the final episode is up on streaming…
-Last month I finished the rest of the 13th Doctor era of Doctor Who which included all of S13 and the three specials that followed (A bit of a mixed bag, but nowhere near as awful as people made it out to be. The first special, “Eve of the Daleks” is great if you like time-loop stories)
-Once Bitten (if you’re a Jim Carrey fan, you might enjoy it just for seeing him in one of his early roles, but the movie gets ridiculous by the third act, and not in a fun way)
-Secret Level S1 (Some really good episodes like the first episode, the Arnold Schwarzenegger episode, the Pac-Man episode, but the rest were either fine or not so great).
-Uncharted (almost like a live-action Tintin movie. I don’t get the hate for this at all, it was perfectly serviceable as a movie and even the third act was fun!)
-The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Great movie with fantastic animation. If you’re a fan of classic Looney Tunes, it’s a must watch)
-Transformers One (A must see! Better than most of the live-action Transformers movies, this has great animation and great voice acting, and some truly jaw-dropping moments. Seriously, this has some of the best character development I’ve seen in a long time)
-I finally finished Pennyworth S2, and this season might’ve been better than S1 in some respects, but it was still boring and not deserving to be an Alfred Pennyworth show (if you take out all the recognizable names, you would lose nothing and it would’ve been better that way).
-Wicked (It’s a bit long, at nearly 2 and a half hours, but it’s got fantastic set design, costumes, VFX, some of the songs were good, and the performances were great. This was the best Disney musical that Disney didn’t make 😂)
movie recommendations:
– Gosford Park (2001) best whodunit imo
– The Brutalist (2024)
– Presence (2025) a must watch
– September 5 (2024) very tense, highly recommended
– Unforgiven (1992) first time for me and it was amazing
TV shows:
– American Primeval (2024) a must watch. lots of gore
– The White Lotus season 3 seems better than 2, which I didn’t like, and better cast as well
– Daredevil: Born Again
– Paradise (2025) ep107 was one of the best in all tv history. hope we get a second season