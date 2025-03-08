CAF is always up to something cool, and this Ramadan, they’ve teamed up with Birkenstock for a one-of-a-kind rooftop experience at Assima Mall.
Every night from futoor till 3 AM, the space transforms with a special setup, a unique menu, and co-branded cups. There are also exciting activities to check out, plus Birkenstock will be dropping something special every night, making each visit different from the last.
If you’re looking for a spot to hang out this Ramadan, swipe left to check out photos of their cool setup or head over to the CAF account for more info @cafcafe
2 replies on “CAF x Birkenstock Take Over Assima Rooftop”
One of a kind indeed. Up next: Lacoste x Doh followed by Tag Heuer x Kitco.
Let the comment thru marky mark, you know no one else will
Oddest partnership