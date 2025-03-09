Kuwait Airways Terminal 4 – Restaurants and Coffee Shops (March 2025 Update)

Ok this is an update to my 2024 post, “Everything that is closed in Kuwait Airways Terminal 4“. Here are the restaurants and coffee shops that are still operating as of March 2025:

McDonalds

Raising Cane’s

Shake Shack

And that’s it. Everything else has closed down including Starbucks. On the bright side, Pret A Manger is opening up where the Shake Shack seating area used to be.