Ok this is an update to my 2024 post, “Everything that is closed in Kuwait Airways Terminal 4“. Here are the restaurants and coffee shops that are still operating as of March 2025:
- McDonalds
- Raising Cane’s
- Shake Shack
And that’s it. Everything else has closed down including Starbucks. On the bright side, Pret A Manger is opening up where the Shake Shack seating area used to be.
2 replies on “Kuwait Airways Terminal 4 – Restaurants and Coffee Shops (March 2025 Update)”
The airports mcdonalds food tastes and looks like shit, i think i traumatized my nephew having him eat from there.
The mini-mart in the Arrivals section also closed down, and even the Boots pharmacy. Why did everything close down at that airport?