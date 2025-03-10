A Collection of Stories by Torta Del Este

With so many dessert options during Ramadan, standing out isn’t easy, but Torta Del Este found a cool way to do it. By blending Eastern flavors with innovative ideas, they’ve created a unique selection of tapa-sized cakes, packed into a practical six-piece box.

But Torta Del Este isn’t just about desserts, it’s about storytelling through sweets. Each treat has a story, a vibe, and a distinct flavor. Their “Basque of the East” is a saffron-infused San Sebastian cheesecake, while “The Saffron Whisper” is a delicately spiced saffron tres leches. Every box is a mix of flavors and experiences, and the best part is that you get to try a variety of cakes instead of just one.

If you’re into desserts that go beyond just tasting good and actually tell a story, Torta Del Este is worth checking out. @tortadeleste