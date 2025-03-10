While going through Ghazi Sultan’s photography archive, I came across a photo of the Seif Palace clock tower under construction. I don’t recall ever seeing photos of Seif Palace being built, especially the clock tower. When I previously posted about the clock’s history, I searched but couldn’t find any images of it during construction, which is why I found this simple photo so interesting.

Seif Palace was originally built in 1904, but over the years it was renovated and expanded a number of times. In the 1960s, as part of the second expansion, a new building was constructed which was characterized by a high tower that ended in a gold-plated dome with a clock. Construction of the expansion was completed in 1964.

The Seif Palace clock which was engineered by the UK based clockmakers Smith of Derby, was installed in January 1962. This means this photo was most likely taken between 1962 and 1964.