Just a quick update to my T4 post from a few days ago. As I mentioned, Pret A Manger already has their ‘coming soon’ hoarding up, but I also found out about a few other places opening. Here’s the list of what’s coming soon so far:

Bartone (Airside)

Caribou (Airside & Landside)

Ole (Landside)

Pick (Airside)

Pret A Manger (Airside)

If you’re flying out during Eid and notice a bunch of places shut down, well, now you know why.