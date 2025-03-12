Big Brands, Huge Savings at Astore Kuwait

I’m a huge fan of Anker products, which is how I first found out about Astore Kuwait. I was searching for a specific battery pack and looked up the local dealer, which led me to them. Their flagship store in Shuwaikh recently got a major facelift, and I passed by last week to check it out.

What many people might not know is that Astore started in 2009 by Abdullah Allafi as a small basement workshop on Bin Khaldoun Street called ‘Al-Molook.’ They originally specialized in iPhone and MacBook repairs, as well as screen protectors. As they grew, they rebranded to Astore Kuwait and now operate six stores across the GCC, including the Anker Innovation Stores in Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai.

Their flagship store is my go-to spot for Anker products because they have everything on display and usually in stock. But beyond Anker, they’re a full-fledged electronics store, carrying security cameras, dash cams, smart home devices, and even outdoor and travel gear. Every product they sell is carefully selected, making it more of a curated store rather than one that just stocks random brands and items. Also, something I didn’t realize until working on this post is that their flagship store is open 24/7.

Right now because of the Ya Hala Campaign, they’re running promotions on Anker and eufy security products, along with many other brands in-store. If you want to pass by and check the place out, the main store is in Shuwaikh, on the same street as VOL.1 and Five Guys. For more info, head over to @astore_kw or visit their online shop astorekw.com