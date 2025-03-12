Design Highlight: Gravity Coffee Shop

Gravity coffee shop recently reopened its newly redesigned shop in Seaview Mall, Abu Hulaifah. The interior was designed by Studio Nama, the same studio behind the new Matchbox at JACC, which I also love and highlighted back in December.

The main design concept of Gravity aims to accommodate both individuals seeking quiet moments and larger groups looking for communal interactions.

What caught my attention was the contrast between the different materials, colors, and textures used to give this space its unique look. I also love how the space has so many layers and nooks—plus, I’m a sucker for chocolate brown velvet sofas. Studio Nama deliberately created a variety of seating options, from sofas to casual tables with chairs to platform cushions for a more informal feel. It’s because of these different arrangements, the space can accommodate both solitary visitors and larger groups.

If you want to see more photos of the space as well as other work by Studio Nama, click here.

Photos by @mashkanani