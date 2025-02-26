Rai on Demand Goes Live Ramadan 2025

Al Rai TV turned 20 last year, and with it comes a wave of nostalgia and an exciting new chapter. For many, Al Rai wasn’t just a TV channel it was a part of daily life. From the early 2000s, it brought us iconic shows and unforgettable moments, introducing personalities like Mohammed Al Sanousi, Dr. Ahmad Al Rubai, Bayoumi Fouad, and Nabil Shuail into our homes. Those programs weren’t just entertainment; they became shared memories that shaped conversations and culture across Kuwait and the Gulf.

Now, Al Rai is embracing its legacy while stepping into the future with Rai on Demand (ROD), a new video on demand platform that brings their entire archive of past productions and all future content into one place. Launching in Ramadan 2025, ROD will give audiences free access to classic shows that defined an era, alongside live streaming of Al Rai TV, their latest productions and original ROD productions. Whether it’s reliving a favorite talk show or rediscovering the programs that once brought families together, ROD is designed to bring those special memories back to life in a fresh and engaging way.

For those of us who grew up with Al Rai, this is more than just a platform, it’s a time machine. ROD will revive the magic of Al Rai’s golden years by making its classic programs easily accessible again, allowing viewers to reconnect with the shows they grew up watching. By blending nostalgia with innovation, they’re reminding us why Al Rai became such an important part of our lives in the first place.

