Not a lot happening this weekend, but I did manage to find some activities that look pretty fun.
Here are my favorite things happening this weekend. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.
Thursday, June 26
Chapter Three: Literary Open Mic
Friday, June 27
Early Birds Book Club Meeting
Saturday, June 28
Second Chance Thrift Sale
Treasure Hunt Challenge
Girls Only Open Board Gaming
Lego Printmaking Workshop
2 replies on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
Is that picture real? How did it get this bad?
yup its real https://248am.com/mark/motorbikes/dirt-biking-with-x-kuwait/