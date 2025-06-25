Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Not a lot happening this weekend, but I did manage to find some activities that look pretty fun.

Here are my favorite things happening this weekend. As always, double check the event details with the organizers.

Thursday, June 26

Chapter Three: Literary Open Mic

Friday, June 27

Early Birds Book Club Meeting

Saturday, June 28

Second Chance Thrift Sale

Treasure Hunt Challenge

Girls Only Open Board Gaming

Lego Printmaking Workshop