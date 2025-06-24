World’s Largest Food Delivery App is Coming to Kuwait

Keeta, the giant Chinese food delivery service, is coming to Kuwait to compete with the likes of Talabat, Deliveroo, Jahez, and Cari. I hadn’t heard of Keeta until recently, but they’re the world’s largest food delivery platform, with over 770 million users, 98 million daily orders, and more than 7 million drivers.

I don’t think there is room for another delivery service in Kuwait, but they were able to do really well in Saudi, and quickly. It took them just four months after launching to become the third-largest food delivery platform there. So they might do the same here and push someone else out of the top three.

To capture such a large chunk of the Saudi market so quickly, Keeta replicated the strategy they used in China: ultra-low prices and no delivery fees. From what I’ve been told, they’ll be waiving delivery fees in Kuwait as well, at least for the first 12 months.

Their delivery speed roadmap for Kuwait is also ambitious. The initial plan is a consistent 25–30 minute delivery time across Kuwait, with phase two targeting under 20 minutes in dense areas. The long-term goal is a 15-minute “hyper-local” service.

Another cool feature they’ll have is Keeta points which you earn with every order. You’ll be able to convert those points into airline miles, hotel loyalty programs, or lifestyle memberships.

Being a Chinese company, they’re obviously very tech-focused. This past December, they launched a small-scale drone delivery service in Dubai, using drones to deliver food and medical supplies to Keeta delivery stations around the city. In China they’ve also been experimenting with autonomous vehicles and delivery robots. Not sure if we’ll ever get any of these here, but even if we don’t, their app and restaurant software system is supposedly one of the best.

They’re planning to officially launch in Kuwait this coming September, with a soft launch before with select restaurants.