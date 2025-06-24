Categories
Harvey Nichols Reveals New Look

If you’ve passed by Harvey Nichols recently, you probably noticed part of the ground floor was closed off. That’s because the store is getting a facelift. A couple of days ago, they opened up the renovated section and closed off a new area to continue the revamp.

Although the revamped area is pretty small, it’s enough to give you an idea of the direction they’re heading in (some elements have a bit of a 60s vibe). I like the new look but don’t judge it based on my photos alone. My colors are a bit off and the place was busy, so I had limited angles to shoot from without people in the frame.

Harvey has been open since November, 2012.

