Nintendo Pro Controller 2

I had a really hard time finding a Pro Controller 2 for my Switch 2 since they were sold out everywhere. But this morning I picked one up from Game Store. I saw on their instagram story they had a few in store but were not available online. So I got in touch with them by WhatsApp and they told me it was only available at Game Store Avenues and Kout Mall.

Thankfully I was able to purchase it and pay for it through WhatsApp yesterday, and just headed there this morning to pick it up.

As of this post they still have a few in stock and they’re selling them for KD32.9

I actually have the original Pro Controller 1 but Nintendo being Nintendo are only allowing the new Pro Controller 2 to wake up the Switch 2 from sleep mode. That means every time I want to play I need to reach behind my TV where I have my Switch 2 dock and turn it on before turning my controller on. Super annoying. With the new controller I’ll be able to turn it on from the controller itself like a normal gaming system.