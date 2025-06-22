Russell Peters Coming Back to Kuwait

Russell Peters, the popular stand-up comedian, is coming back to Kuwait as part of his Relax World Tour. This isn’t his first time performing in Kuwait, but the last time he was scheduled to come was in October 2023 and that show was canceled.

Fame Entertainment (@fame.entmt), the same company that recently brought Fluffy, Craig David and Blue to Kuwait are the ones who are bringing Russell Peters back. There will take place on October 20th so I expect tickets to go on sale at the end of summer. Link