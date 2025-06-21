Aseer Time Just Opened in China!

Aseer Time, the largest juice shop franchise in Kuwait, just opened in China – yes, China. The new branch in the city of Quanzhou marks their 501st branch overall. Aseer Time now operates over 500 branches across 23 countries, with more locations launching soon in Australia, the Netherlands, and a 14th U.S. branch in Los Angeles.

Aseer Time opening in China was definitely not on my 2025 bingo card.

If you’re interested in owning a Aseer Time franchise, you can contact them by WhatsApp on +965 6709 0966

