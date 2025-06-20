Ruby’s Turns 15 & Drops the Little

Just over 15 years ago, I posted a review of a then-newly opened restaurant in the city called Little Ruby’s. The place had a very cozy interior, and I loved the food as well as the atmosphere. But Little Ruby’s has grown up, which is why they decided it was time to drop the “Little” from the name and refresh the menu. Little Ruby’s is now just Ruby’s.

The two things I always loved most at Ruby’s were their salads and sandwiches. Thankfully, my favorites are still on the menu, including the Bronte Burger, which now has a new name. Their Mango Chicken Salad and one of the best Philly Cheesesteaks in Kuwait are also still available. But the majority of the menu has been updated to fit the new, more mature Ruby’s.

Kuwaiti chef Khaled AlBaker (@chefkb) really elevated the menu, starting with the pastas, which are now all freshly made in house. He also introduced new appetizers like Cacio Pepe Fries, Steak Skewers, and Chimi Arrayes. The biggest changes are in the mains, with new items like the Soho Cut made with sliced tenderloin in porcini mushroom sauce, the Club Sandwich which I need to try, and a Parma Chicken I’m saving for a cheat day.

Even the kids now have their own dedicated menu, with options like Little Tenders and Sliders.

The new branding and menu have only been rolled out at their flagship location in Assima Mall. The remaining five locations will be revamped throughout the year. So if you want to try the new menu, the Assima location is open daily from 12PM to 11PM. @littlerubys