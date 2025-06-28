Kuwait’s Summer Heat Can Ruin Supplements

Provin is a local brand that sells high-quality supplements and herbal remedies. They carry around 100 brands, including some really popular ones like NOW, Goli, Thorne, Health Nag, Optimum Nutrition, Sundown, and many more.

A lot of people don’t realize that our extreme heat can actually degrade or spoil supplements if they’re exposed to high temperatures for too long. That’s why Provin is running a “cool” campaign right now.

Every order from Provin comes with a small ice pack in the box. If the ice pack is melted by the time it arrives, just take a photo and send it to Provin, they’ll sort it out for you.

It’s a simple but important initiative, especially in this heat. Getting your supplements delivered cooled means you don’t have to worry about them losing potency or going bad before they even reach you. Provin’s extra step gives you peace of mind that what you’re taking is as fresh and effective as it should be.

If you’ve never ordered from Provin or want to find out more, check them out at provin.me