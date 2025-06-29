Apple TV 4K Gen 1 vs Gen 3

I don’t know how I only recently realized this but turns out there is a pretty big difference between the first gen Apple TV 4K and the 3rd generation one, even though they look pretty much the same.

I only found out after I installed tvOS 26 developer beta on my AppleTV. I didn’t notice any visual differences and then a few days later I read an article about how some of the new visual changes would only show on the gen 3 AppleTV. So I checked my model and realized it was the first generation from 2017. I didn’t really realize because at one point in time I upgraded my remote to the new one and so my AppleTV in my hands resembled the latest gen.

What I also didn’t realize was that there was a considerable upgrade to the Apple TV CPU from the 1st gen to the 3rd. So I went out and bought the latest AppleTV which is over 2 years old now and damn, the difference in experience is pretty big.

All the streaming apps start and run faster now, and even the streams start quicker. Not only that but Peacock for example seems to be streaming in 4K now when it previously wasn’t. Or maybe it was but the app processes the stream better now resulting in sharper footage? No idea but the whole AppleTV experience had just been a huge upgrade for me.

Usually I’m on top of everything Apple so quite surprised at how I was so unaware of this. I actually shouldn’t have bought the AppleTV now since it’s due for an upgrade soon, but figured I’d just sell it again once the new one comes out.