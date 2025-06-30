Kuwait Airways First Class Review Gone Wrong

The airline YouTuber Nonstop Dan recently flew Kuwait Airways and just published his part 1 of 2 review. The review goes as expected, nice first class seats, but subpar service and poor amenities. But, supposedly he was threatened not to publish the review and police got involved once he landed in Kuwait. He’s publishing the dramatic second half of the review after tomorrow so we will have to see what happens.
Nowadays I don’t believe anything I watch online since everyone is just trying to grab headlines. I don’t know anything really about Dan’s credibility so I don’t know how dramatic he usually is. I’ll have to watch his second video to see if things were lost in translation, or if the police did get involved etc. I guess he’ll be getting my views.
Dan is a very experienced airline reviewer who doesn’t accept free tickets from airlines. He is very demure and not dramatic and he tends to be more optimistic in his reviews than most other airline reviewers. He is also a very seasoned traveller and knows the hangups of the Middle East about cameras and filming (which again was obvious in his review).
And the crazy thing is, if that purser (what ever the fuck that is) wasn’t a paranoid asshole, he was probably going to give Kuwait airways an 8/10 because of the affordable fare.
You can always depend on Mark to post horrible things about Kuwait and rile people up- good job Mark!
You’re such a drama queen
Your attitude is exactly why this country is going downhill. People pretend everything is perfect here. Try to keep and open mind, accept criticism otherwise how else will we improve? We all know Kuwait airways has a good hard product but their soft product is in need of a lot of improvement.
Go outside, touch grass.
Reality is different from your dreams. Take criticism in a constructive way and if things are not working or can be improved, better fix them, don`t just pretend everything is fine.
To love someone or something intensely is also to critique them for their own good. That is the difference between patriotism and the love for your country and jingoism.
Not to defend the actions of Kuwait Airways or anything, as threatening the dude after the fact may have been a bit much; but, perhaps in the future Dan should tell the crew of any airline of his intentions to film.
Some airlines might have a ban on filming for commercial / privacy / other purposes without prior approval.
The airlines can tell you if there are any restrictions or specific areas you should avoid and each airline’s policy will vary in this regard.
According to Dan he was told he couldn’t film other passengers or staff which is complied with.
Dan is not a rage-baiter from what I can remember from his previous vids, but I’m not surprised he received such treatment. I’ve had worse service from Air Arabia (and not to mention Sharjah Airport) than I did with Kuwait Airways (even though they’re mid at best).