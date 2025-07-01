Condé Nast Traveler just published their list of “The 11 Best Restaurants in Kuwait” on their website. Here’s what they picked, in no particular order:
- B+F
- Dandoosh Restaurant
- Better Diner
- Milk Bun
- Freej Swaileh
- Lï Beirut
- Selera Kita Restaurant
- Midar
- Cocoa Room
- Amiti Noura
- Shawarma Mishref
Seems like an odd list. I definitely would’ve included Phet Phet, Matbakhi, and Oak & Smoke. Having two burger spots and two shawarma places also feels repetitive for such a short list.
Pictured up top is Li Beirut.
12 replies on “11 Best Restaurants in Kuwait by Condé Nast Traveler”
Selection of restaurants is nice and interesting but what’s the criteria for such choices? Is it quality? Branding? Personal taste?
I would personally add:
– Peacock
– Matbakhi
– Maki
– Em Sherif
– White Robata
– Ora
I think Maki I wouldn’t put in a Japanese list these days, Ora, White Robata have easily overtaken
I would take this list with a large grain of salt – and next they’ll tell me that Shawarma Factory is Michelin-starred.
conde nast obviously used google or AI to generate this pathetic list…..its not that the choices are good or bad, most are solid places we all love, but the list itself, and having these places all on the same list doesnt make any sense…..useless fucks didnt even bother to do a little research
This reads like you have anger issues
also, what the hell is selera kita?
no clue I had to look for it on Google Maps.
me too!
Selera Kita an Indonesian restaurant in Mangaf. It’s the only one in Kuwait serving authentic Indonesian cuisine. Its a small place with 4 tables but the food is amazing. The lady managing it cooks herself. A must try i say.
I work in the industry and I’ve never heard of Li Beirut I’ll be honest.
Never heard of the indonesian one either but I’ll actually try it out that seems like a cool discovery. Reminds me of when the only good Thai were places in the city with plastic chairs and staff that didn’t speak English.
I’m all for including smaller street food type places but even Dandoosh is a weird choice, I can name 10 better places without hesitation
One thing that I can confidently say everyone in the Kuwait scene massively underrates (including myself until recently) – the Salmiya Block 10 little india food scene is insane. Really high quality stuff that is very unique, amazingly priced, and not the kind of thing you get in any of the local “indian” places. It’s also a huge part of the fabric of Kuwait that people sorta just ignore if they’re not Indian
Some of those are definitely overrated/over hyped
I recently went to Mana (Murooj) for the first time. I was so surprised it being the best Mexican I’ve had here so far.