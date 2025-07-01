11 Best Restaurants in Kuwait by Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler just published their list of “The 11 Best Restaurants in Kuwait” on their website. Here’s what they picked, in no particular order:

B+F

Dandoosh Restaurant

Better Diner

Milk Bun

Freej Swaileh

Lï Beirut

Selera Kita Restaurant

Midar

Cocoa Room

Amiti Noura

Shawarma Mishref

Seems like an odd list. I definitely would’ve included Phet Phet, Matbakhi, and Oak & Smoke. Having two burger spots and two shawarma places also feels repetitive for such a short list.