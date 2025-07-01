I Saw AC/DC Live!

I’m in Berlin for a week because of a Nine Inch Nails concert, but yesterday while out shopping I started noticing a lot of people wearing AC/DC t-shirts. It seemed odd seeing so many people with the same band shirt, so I went up to one guy and asked if AC/DC were playing in Berlin. Turns out they were, and the concert was starting in less than three hours.

So I told my wife we had to go. I quickly found two tickets still available online, no idea how, and they were good seats too. I figured someone must have decided last minute not to go and put them up for resale. We ended up rushing back to the hotel, dropping everything, and then heading straight to the historic Olympic Stadium, the same one built for and used during the controversial 1936 Olympics.

The experience was epic. I’ve only ever been to a stadium concert once before, and that was for Foo Fighters, which was a completely different experience. The AC/DC crowd was so different, a lot older thats for sure but you can tell they used to be party animals when they were a lot younger. Basically the same as the band who I have no idea how they can still perform live with so much energy and passion.

I first heard AC/DC when I was a kid in the mid 80s. My older cousin was a fan, along with bands like Iron Maiden and The Rolling Stones. I never imagined that 40 years later I’d be watching them live. It’s crazy.