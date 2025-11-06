Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Lots of outdoor activities this weekend including a few desert trips and a market, check them out below:
Thursday, November 6
Padel World Cup 2025
Distant and Close: Chinese Art in Kuwait
Football for Humanity
Boost at The Petal
Friday, November 7
Khaneh at The Sandwich Shop Pop-up
Scented Sachets at Sunrise
Padel World Cup 2025
Distant and Close: Chinese Art in Kuwait
Desert Excursion, Cleanup & Kashta
Football for Humanity
Redland of Ubaid Desert Outing
Boost at The Petal
Let’s Go Hiking!
Abu Takes over Wellthy
Saturday, November 8
Operation Turtle: Beach Cleanup
Abu Takes over Wellthy
All Women’s Community Bike Ride
Padel World Cup 2025
Distant and Close: Chinese Art in Kuwait
Art for your Brew
Children’s Day at Amricani
BLS Winter Bazaar
Boost at The Petal