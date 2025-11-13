Aseer Time, the largest juice shop franchise in Kuwait, made headlines a few months ago after opening their first store in China. Now they’re back in the news again after becoming an official sponsor of Spanish football team Sevilla FC.
Sevilla FC, founded in 1890, is based in Seville and known for its passionate fans and strong European record. They’ve won the UEFA Europa League a record seven times, making them one of Europe’s most successful clubs in that competition.
Aseer Time isn’t just a sponsor, they’re also the team’s official juice for this season.
If you’re interested in learning more about the partnership or owning an Aseer Time franchise, you can contact them on WhatsApp at +96567090966.
6 replies on “Kuwaiti Brand Enters European Football”
Dude what? It’s not the biggest juice franchise in Kuwait, and it’s not even really that popular.
Dude what? lol, it’s the biggest what are you even talking about, nothing comes close. They’re not even really that popular but have over 500 branches? come on…
Dude WHAT? 500 branches… lol … Well then they must have left out 483 branches from their website, because they only list 17.
Then you’re on the wrong website because they’re currently open in 23 countries. If we went by your numbers that 0.7 branches per country. But in any case, these are the numbers they also shared with me so if you disagree with them, please reach out to Aseer Time directly with what you think are the correct numbers. I’m sure they need your help counting their branches.
‘Aseer Time in Bortugal’ will be 10/10. I kinda like the ring to it.
I found out Aseer Time’s a big deal after I got married. My wife’s Canadian, she told me about her having Aseer Time there. I thought she was pulling my leg until I went there myself & saw it with my own eyes. Disbelief.
No offense but I thought Aseer Time was only as known as something like Batriq or something. If you even know what that is.