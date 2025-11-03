The Jahra Nature Reserve Reopens Next Week

The Environment Public Authority is reopening the Jahra Nature Reserve for the winter season. The reserve will open on Sunday, November 9 and remain open until February 17, 2026.

The reserve is considered Kuwait’s first eco-tourism project, created to promote environmental awareness and appreciation of the natural landscape.

Since it’s a protected reserve, visits are guided and limited to specific areas, so you won’t be able to wander off on your own. There are three observation outposts to choose from when booking, and each visit is limited to an hour and a half.

The entry fee is KD 10 for groups of up to five people, with higher rates for larger groups. If you’re interested in visiting, you can book through the Sahel App or via the link on the EPA’s website.