Prolife Introduces a New Line of Chips

Prolife has launched a new line of chips called ProGrills, bringing a bold, smoky crunch to their protein snack lineup. Each chip is packed with protein, maximum flavor and come in four flavors:
- ProGrills Cheese
- ProGrills Sweet Chili
- ProGrills Lemon Cumin
- ProGrills Sour Spice
Each pack has 13g of protein and great macros, making it a great healthy snack option.
That’s not all, Prolife also announced they’re now the first Kuwaiti salty snacks manufacturer to get certified by the NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), a globally recognized organization that sets public health and safety standards. They’ve earned NSF Vegan and NSF Cruelty-Free certifications.
In total, they’ve received five certifications this year:
- NSF Non-GMO
- NSF Gluten-Free
- NSF Vegan
- NSF Cruelty-Free
- Nut-Free
To find out more, check out @prolifesnacks or head over to their website prolifesnacks.com