Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Hopefully it’s not gonna be raining all weekend because there are a few cool outdoor activities taking place. Check out this weekends events below:
Thursday, December 11
Sahara International Show Jumping Show
Jazz & Coffee Festival
RAPUNZEL – The Panto
Friday, December 12
Sahara International Show Jumping Show
Jazz & Coffee Festival
RAPUNZEL – The Panto
Voltaire Winter Market
GR Yaris Cup 3
Saturday, December 13
Sahara International Show Jumping Show
Al-Mubarakiya Women’s Photowalk
Mirror House 12th Art Festival
Journey to Christmas
Qout Market
Jazz & Coffee Festival
RAPUNZEL – The Panto
Qesati – Owning Your Life
Meteor Showers Stargazing Trip