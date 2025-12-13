Skims Pop Up Starts Today at 360 Mall

Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand Skims is popping up in Kuwait starting today. The pop up is organized by Ounass, the luxury fashion and lifestyle retailer, and is located at 360 Mall. It will be running until December 20.

The way the pop up works is that you can check out the Skims collection on display, but if you want to purchase anything you’ll need to scan the QR code on the price tag. The QR code takes you to the Ounass app where you can complete the purchase and have the item delivered to you.

Skims has been surrounded by controversy recently regarding new store openings which from what I understand was based on fake news. But for those interested, the pop up is located in the original phase of 360 Mall near Bloomingdale’s.