Trying Out a New Luxury Men’s Spa in Kuwait

One thing I find lacking in Kuwait is luxury men’s spas. I get a manicure and pedicure every couple of weeks, and I used to have a favorite spot in the city, but I stopped going around eight years ago when the quality dropped. So when a new luxury spa called Rainforest Park reached out to me, I was intrigued.

Rainforest Park is located in Burj Jassem across from Al Shaheed Park. It’s a very chill tower in the afternoons with plenty of parking. The spa itself is on the mezzanine floor, tucked away in a quiet corner. Once you walk in, you’re instantly met with a calming interior.

Given the name, you’d expect a connection to the rainforest, and it’s definitely there. The space is filled with lush plants, hardwood flooring, and materials that give the place a premium feel. There’s even a huge aquarium filled with exotic fish.

After checking in, I was led into a large room where my seat was waiting for me, a comfy leather spa chair that wouldn’t look out of place in a private members’ club. I was also served tea, water, and a snack. I then put on my AirPods and caught up on some YouTube subscriptions while getting my manicure and pedicure.

It was a very chill and comfortable experience in a beautiful space. One of the reasons I enjoy getting my nails done is that it helps me relax and slow my pace down. Some people do yoga or meditate, but this is what works for me, which is why the experience matters so much.

Other than manicures and pedicures, Rainforest Park also offers a range of other services including relaxing and specialty sports massages, foot reflexology, facials, a royal Moroccan bath, and body scrubs. Although Rainforest Park itself is new, it’s part of the Kingsley Spa Group (@kingsleymenspa), which also operates @rainforestmenspa (different from Rainforest Park) and @theorganicspakuwait. So while the space is new, the team behind it has plenty of experience in men’s spas and clearly knows what they’re doing.

If you’re a guy looking for a new premium spa, give Rainforest Park a try. The first twenty people to call and book and mention 248AM will receive a special gift. Check them out at @rainforestparkspa