Dean & Deluca is back… kinda

Earlier this year Dean & Deluca closed down in The Avenues. They’d been open since January 2009, and I remember posting about it back then and loving the grocery section. But the café was always the most popular part of Dean & Deluca, which is why they’ve now kinda brought it back.

D&D Cafe is an Alshaya home-brew concept that’s based on the Dean & Deluca Café. D&D doesn’t actually stand for Dean & Deluca, but it’s more of a homage to the brand it’s replacing and makes it easier for previous customers to connect with. The menu brings back all the popular dishes from the old café, but in what I think is a better location with a much nicer interior.

The new café is located across from Abercrombie & Fitch, in the space where Bouchon Bakery used to be. It’s a corner spot in the Grand Avenue which gets a lot more daylight than the old location.

Since the café is still closed at the moment I was given a sneak peek ahead of their opening which is next Monday, December 15. If you want to follow them, their official Instagram account is @ddcafekw