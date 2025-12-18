Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Quite a few outdoor activities this weekend even though rain is expected. Like last week, I’ve mixed in a few indoor options too, just in case.

Thursday, December 18

Chinese Movie Night

The Green Expo

Friday, December 19

Open Air Pilates Pop-up

Al-Farsi Giant Kite Show

The Winter Market at Hessah Plaza

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra

Cars & Coffee

For the Love of Dogs

The Green Expo

Short Movies Night at Salt

Saturday, December 20

Open Air Pilates Pop-up

Harry Potter Screening & Sketching

The Winter Market at Hessah Plaza

Home Alone in Concert

DAI StoryTime at Amricani

Soof Wool Mill Tour

New Year Vision Board

The Temptation Film Premiere

Anti-Boring Night Out

Cookie Exchange & Tea Gathering

The Green Expo

Mommy & Me: Dino Discovery

Yoga & Pilates in the Desert