A Michelin Star Chef Joins OffTheCoal

In my previous post about OffTheCoal, I talked about how the restaurant felt more like a passion project than a typical restaurant. From the steampunk and art deco inspired interior to the fire driven cooking, everything felt intentional. That same approach now carries into a new menu called “The Flame Within.”

That new menu was shaped under the direction of a new Culinary Director, Chef Sebastiano Campanelli, whose background includes time in Michelin starred kitchens such as Noma in Copenhagen and Maaemo in Oslo. He was also Head Chef at Savage in Oslo, where he played a key role in the restaurant earning its first Michelin star just six months after opening. He’s now using that experience at OffTheCoal, without turning it into a fine dining restaurant.

The goal by bringing Chef Sebastiano on board wasn’t smaller plates or a formal dining experience. OffTheCoal is still an upper casual restaurant made for the Kuwait market. Portions are big, dishes are meant for sharing, and the atmosphere is relaxed. What has changed is the level of precision in the food, with Michelin level techniques being applied to familiar flavors.

“The Flame Within” is a new menu focused on clearer structure, better consistency, and more controlled use of fire. It keeps the restaurant’s confident and playful feel while improving how the dishes come together.

OffTheCoal’s new menu officially launches tomorrow, Sunday, December 21. Kuwait still doesn’t have a Michelin star restaurant, so this is about as close as it gets for now. If you want to book, head over to @offthecoal