Installing the BAKFlip MX4 Truck Bed Cover on a Ranger Raptor

Before purchasing this cover for my Ranger I couldn’t find a lot of pictures of info on it for the Ranger, so figured I’d write up a post in case anyone else online is looking to get one as well.

I ordered the cover from Amazon, they don’t ship to Kuwait so had to send it to my Shop&Ship and then have them send it to Kuwait. Luckily I had a 25% discount code they had given me after they messed up the packaging of my vintage Philips walkman. Been saving it for a heavy shipment and this was the one.

There is one place in Kuwait selling the BAKFlip MX4 but for KD525 with installation. I got mine for KD322 from Amazon during their Black Friday sale plus paid KD75 for shipping after the discount. So around KD400 which is a good amount of savings.

Installation was really easy since they have a step by step guide video on YouTube on how to install it. Took around 30 minutes and I only needed a Philips screwdriver and a T30 Torx bit.

I think the cover looks really great. It has a very low profile and looks pretty OEM. On the Hilux I had a roll cover but over time with our dusty weather the rolling mechanism kept getting stiffer and stiffer. This new cover I got won’t have that problem since it flips open in three parts. Also it doesn’t take up any space inside the bed while with the roll cover the box that cover rolled into took space inside the bed. Finally if I need to remove it for so reason it’s super easy, there are two knobs I can loosen up with my hands and then pull off the cover.

So first impressions, I really like it. Now just need to see how good it still looks a year or two from now after dealing with our hot summer and dusty weather.