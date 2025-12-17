The Deliveroo annual Restaurant Awards list is finally out, with winners voted for by people across Kuwait in 16 different categories. I just went through the list and nothing felt out of place, check out all the winners below:
Best Local Concept: Pick
Best Healthy: Ananas
Best Coffee: Caribou Coffee
Best Burger: Five Guys
Best Pizza: Pizza Hut
Best Dessert: Overjar
Best Breakfast: Lazy Cat
Best Chicken: Raising Cane’s
Best Lebanese: Mais Alghanim
Best Kuwaiti: Freej Swaileh
Best Shawarma: Shawarma Factory
Best Mexican: Chipotle
Best Italian: Melenzane
Best Indian: Asha’s
Best Asian: P.F. Chang’s
Best New to Roo: Mr. Baker
5 replies on “The Best Restaurants in Kuwait List is Out”
If Pizza Hut is the answer to best pizza, are the right questions being asked? As a mass produced pizza, Pizza Express is far better.
Solo Pizza Napulitana?
WhatPizza?
I’m presuming it is voting by volume rather than overall quality.
LOL
Raising Cane’s for Best Chicken?! Their chicken is so dry and barely flavorful that only their sauce can salvage it.
If Pizza Hut is the best pizza place, then that says a lot about our taste and that we need to do more to raise awareness about places that support genocide.
Everyone I know got food poisoned from Ananas .. how is it healthy ?