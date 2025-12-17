The Best Restaurants in Kuwait List is Out

The Deliveroo annual Restaurant Awards list is finally out, with winners voted for by people across Kuwait in 16 different categories. I just went through the list and nothing felt out of place, check out all the winners below:

Best Local Concept: Pick

Best Healthy: Ananas

Best Coffee: Caribou Coffee

Best Burger: Five Guys

Best Pizza: Pizza Hut

Best Dessert: Overjar

Best Breakfast: Lazy Cat

Best Chicken: Raising Cane’s

Best Lebanese: Mais Alghanim

Best Kuwaiti: Freej Swaileh

Best Shawarma: Shawarma Factory

Best Mexican: Chipotle

Best Italian: Melenzane

Best Indian: Asha’s

Best Asian: P.F. Chang’s

Best New to Roo: Mr. Baker