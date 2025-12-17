Massive Closing Down Sale at West Elm

West Elm is closing down next week, so they’ve been running clearance sales to get rid of their stock. I passed by over the weekend and went back again today, only to find out they just started their big sale. Everything is now at least 70% off. Some of the accessories are even discounted by more than 90% because they have buy one get one free deals on top of the discounts.
I’m pretty sad that West Elm is closing down. It was my favorite furniture store, and we really don’t have many other places that offer a similar style.
They’re closing down on December 25, but I’d head there sooner. The store was super busy when I was there, and I’m sure a lot of the good stuff is going to get sold. Pottery Barn is also having a massive sale since they’re also closing on the 25th.
Rip to a real one. Best furniture stores in Kuwait and GCC with nothing truly like it in the region. Ultimately I’d say it’s Williams Sonoma’s loss, not Alshaya.
Why are so many stores closing down when Kuwait is doing so well? I am shocked.
Because “Kuwait is doing so well” is not an indicator on anything, lol. The parent company is sizing down all stores worldwide and it’s just the same that’s happening here in this region. Also, I say this confidently, despite the high quality furniture, most people in Kuwait don’t shop at west elm or pottery barn because of how expensive their stuff is compared to local shops. That’s pretty much it.
Is Kuwait doing well though? Market and consumer confidence seems to suggest otherwise
LoL Kuwait is not doing well at all. 5000 SME closed down this year alone.