There are quite a few activities lined up for the last weekend of the year, mostly outdoor markets but also a few indoor events.
Thursday, December 25
Winter Garden Market
Charcoal Grill Event
Murouj Market
Friday, December 26
Winter Garden Market
Charcoal Grill Event
Murouj Market
Slowing Down
Gingerbread House Decorating Party
Saturday, December 27
Winter Garden Market
Charcoal Grill Event
Murouj Market
Whimsical Winter Market
Cars & Coffee at the U.S. Embassy
Year-end Party at Madang
The New Year Women’s Circle
The Gathering! With Rasha & Mariam
Music Experience with Cacao
Wellness Experience at Bait Sharq
One reply on “Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend”
Does anyone know if there are any activities in January for children aged 4 to 7, like a kind of dinner school or something where they will be occupied for the day.