Kuwait’s 7 Hottest New Year’s Eve Dinners

Every year I pick 6 New Year’s Eve dinners to highlight, but this year there are 7 since I added one extra option that doesn’t require a minimum spend or advance booking. I’ve mixed up the list with different styles and vibes, so check them out below.
The list is in alphabetical order and the prices listed are per person. If you have other recommendations just share them in the comments.
Odachi at SVN
Includes live music and fire show, set menu and welcome drink
KD 40
OffTheCoal
Includes live DJ and a set menu curated by Chef Sebastiano Campanelli
KD 35
Piatti
Includes live DJ, performance by Arabs Got talent finalist magician, Khalid Al-Muhareb and a set menu.
KD 65
Republique
Includes live entertainment with a curated set menu
Outdoors: KD 95
Indoors: KD 85
SALT at Blajaat
Includes photo booth, live DJ, sparklers and party blowers
No minimum spend or reservation required
Solange
Includes live performance, a set menu curated by Alan Yau and a welcome drink
Minimum Charge: KD 40
Table Otto
Includes live music performance, a set menu and a goodie bag
From: KD 55