Kuwait’s 7 Hottest New Year’s Eve Dinners

Every year I pick 6 New Year’s Eve dinners to highlight, but this year there are 7 since I added one extra option that doesn’t require a minimum spend or advance booking. I’ve mixed up the list with different styles and vibes, so check them out below.

The list is in alphabetical order and the prices listed are per person. If you have other recommendations just share them in the comments.

Odachi at SVN

Includes live music and fire show, set menu and welcome drink

KD 40

OffTheCoal

Includes live DJ and a set menu curated by Chef Sebastiano Campanelli

KD 35

Piatti

Includes live DJ, performance by Arabs Got talent finalist magician, Khalid Al-Muhareb and a set menu.

KD 65

Republique

Includes live entertainment with a curated set menu

Outdoors: KD 95

Indoors: KD 85

SALT at Blajaat

Includes photo booth, live DJ, sparklers and party blowers

No minimum spend or reservation required

Solange

Includes live performance, a set menu curated by Alan Yau and a welcome drink

Minimum Charge: KD 40

Table Otto

Includes live music performance, a set menu and a goodie bag

From: KD 55