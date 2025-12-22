Cari Shuts Down in Kuwait

I just found out from a Deliveroo press release that the delivery app Cari will be leaving the Kuwait market. According to a press release, Deliveroo have made a deal with Cari following Cari’s decision to leave Kuwait market. As part of the deal, Cari’s customers will be invited to join Deliveroo get free Deliveroo Plus Gold for 6 months and a KD10 voucher.

I thought I didn’t know anyone that still used Cari but yesterday I found out I had a friend who still did so I guess they had a following just not large enough to survive. After launching pretty strong back in 2022 they kinda fell of the radar for me. I was using them initially and liked their service but I eventually stopped using them although I don’t remember why anymore.

If you’re a Cari customer you have until January 11, 2026 to redeem this offer.