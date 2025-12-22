I just found out from a Deliveroo press release that the delivery app Cari will be leaving the Kuwait market. According to a press release, Deliveroo have made a deal with Cari following Cari’s decision to leave Kuwait market. As part of the deal, Cari’s customers will be invited to join Deliveroo get free Deliveroo Plus Gold for 6 months and a KD10 voucher.
I thought I didn’t know anyone that still used Cari but yesterday I found out I had a friend who still did so I guess they had a following just not large enough to survive. After launching pretty strong back in 2022 they kinda fell of the radar for me. I was using them initially and liked their service but I eventually stopped using them although I don’t remember why anymore.
If you’re a Cari customer you have until January 11, 2026 to redeem this offer.
11 replies on “Cari Shuts Down in Kuwait”
they wanted to duplicate their first success story when they started carriage and exited after a year by selling it to talabat for a huge amount of money…..oh well…keeta is an unstoppable train thats going to change the market big time, the way chinese cars did already
Came here to say the same thing. What’s special about Keeta though? I know nothing about them. I think the two major delivery companies we have (Talabat and Deliveroo) should be enough for a small country like Kuwait.
A few months ago they launched a cool AI feature. It could make up a grocery list that you can order instantly based on a recipe, and suggest restaurants.
how does one redeem the offer? or where is the invite on the app?
im a cari customer but didn’t receive any invite yet.
Man they had some of the shittiest service EVER for a delivery app.
Still a Talabat user from the very beginning of it’s launch and I prefer to stick to one delivery app. For a small country like Kuwait why do we need so many delivery services? There’s an overconsumption.
There was way too many delivery apps already, who can keep up? Also, I hardly seen much advertising for it.
