Three New Year’s Eve Dinner Picks

If you still haven’t booked your New Year’s Eve dinner, here are three options worth checking out.

Solange

Solange, one of my favorite restaurants, is hosting a New Year’s Eve evening with a live performance, a curated menu by the visionary Alan Yau, and a countdown to the new year.

Minimum charge is KD 40 per person.

Book Here

Paparazzi

Paparazzi is going with a festive Italian vibe, featuring a live Italian swing band, a welcome drink, a special dessert, and a countdown to the new year.

Minimum charge is KD 35 per person.

Book Here

Giulia

Giulia’s New Year’s Eve includes a live performance, special decorations, a welcome drink, and a countdown to welcome the new year.

Minimum charge is KD 32.5 per person.

Book Here