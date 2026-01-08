Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

There are some pretty cool events taking place this weekend. Gulfrun and Nawi are probably the biggest events but on Friday there is a pretty cool interactive cinema experience taking place in Al Hamra Mall and just across the street there is a skateboarding event taking place in Bait Sharq. Check out all the events taking place this weekend below:

Thursday, January 8

Nawi – The Wellness Summit

TK Market at Murouj

Book Talk – ANCESTRAL DAUGHTER

GulfRun GP 2026

Friday, January 9

Nawi – The Wellness Summit

TK Market at Murouj

JJK Photobooth Keychains Workshop

Shibuya Domain Interactive Cinema Experience

GulfRun GP 2026

The Culture Skateboarding Event

Cars & Coffee

EighteenTwelve x Better From Scratch

Saturday, January 10

Nawi – The Wellness Summit

TK Market at Murouj

DAI Storytime at Amricani

GulfRun GP 2026

The Enchanted Garden of Earthly Delights

Hattrick x Hooray