Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

There are some pretty cool events taking place this weekend. Gulfrun and Nawi are probably the biggest events but on Friday there is a pretty cool interactive cinema experience taking place in Al Hamra Mall and just across the street there is a skateboarding event taking place in Bait Sharq. Check out all the events taking place this weekend below:

Thursday, January 8
Nawi – The Wellness Summit
TK Market at Murouj
Book Talk – ANCESTRAL DAUGHTER
GulfRun GP 2026

Friday, January 9
Nawi – The Wellness Summit
TK Market at Murouj
JJK Photobooth Keychains Workshop
Shibuya Domain Interactive Cinema Experience
GulfRun GP 2026
The Culture Skateboarding Event
Cars & Coffee
EighteenTwelve x Better From Scratch

Saturday, January 10
Nawi – The Wellness Summit
TK Market at Murouj
DAI Storytime at Amricani
GulfRun GP 2026
The Enchanted Garden of Earthly Delights
Hattrick x Hooray

