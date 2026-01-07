Categories
Information Travel

New Direct Flights to Maldives, Phuket, Beijing & More

Yesterday I posted that Kuwait Airways will start flying to Mykonos but according to my contact at Kuwait Airways, they’ll soon be launching new direct flights to more interesting destinations, including:

  • Beijing
  • Maldives
  • Moscow
  • Phuket

Maldives and Beijing are the two destinations I’m most interested in. Maldives because I’ve been wanting to experience it for a long time, and Beijing because I want to explore parts of China and it would be a great starting point. I do wish they brought back Athens instead of Mykonos though, especially since after deciding it would be my go-to summer spot, they suddenly stopped flying to it.

Kuwait Airways will start flying to Moscow three times a week and Mykonos twice a week, both starting in June. I’m still waiting to hear back on the other destinations, but you can keep an eye on their account for an official announcement @kuwaitairways

4 replies on “New Direct Flights to Maldives, Phuket, Beijing & More”

Russia is safe?

Russia is cheap?

Russia has alot of things?

Russia is beautiful ?

Their culture is nice?

Their people are nice?

I would love to go to Russia over EU or UK

But my budget doesn’t allow me to go

I don’t get why people such as yourself see russia is a bad thing?

What’s the big deal.. everyone is traveling to Russia easily/ openly. I would love to go there myself personally.

