Yesterday I posted that Kuwait Airways will start flying to Mykonos but according to my contact at Kuwait Airways, they’ll soon be launching new direct flights to more interesting destinations, including:
- Beijing
- Maldives
- Moscow
- Phuket
Maldives and Beijing are the two destinations I’m most interested in. Maldives because I’ve been wanting to experience it for a long time, and Beijing because I want to explore parts of China and it would be a great starting point. I do wish they brought back Athens instead of Mykonos though, especially since after deciding it would be my go-to summer spot, they suddenly stopped flying to it.
Kuwait Airways will start flying to Moscow three times a week and Mykonos twice a week, both starting in June. I’m still waiting to hear back on the other destinations, but you can keep an eye on their account for an official announcement @kuwaitairways
4 replies on “New Direct Flights to Maldives, Phuket, Beijing & More”
What idiot would want to go to Russia nowadays??
Me ! Me not coward like you.
Russia is safe?
Russia is cheap?
Russia has alot of things?
Russia is beautiful ?
Their culture is nice?
Their people are nice?
I would love to go to Russia over EU or UK
But my budget doesn’t allow me to go
I don’t get why people such as yourself see russia is a bad thing?
What’s the big deal.. everyone is traveling to Russia easily/ openly. I would love to go there myself personally.