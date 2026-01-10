The Neighbourhood now in Hessah District

The Neighbourhood is a nostalgic space built around good coffee and food. Their first location in Kuwait opened last year in Qortuba, and a few weeks ago they opened their second location, this time in the brand new Hessah District.

The new location is bigger than the first, with plenty of outdoor seating along with some indoor seating. It’s located right at the start of Hessah District, and the outdoor area overlooks the main road. Inside, the space follows the same nostalgic look that made the original location popular, with dark brown wood, beautiful tiles, and the striped umbrellas that have become synonymous with the brand.

The fresh-baked goods section and the new protein boost menu have become the main reasons people keep coming back. The award-winning matcha is another big draw, alongside the newly introduced hojicha and specialty coffee, which pair perfectly with the menu.

If you’re looking for a new, cool outdoor spot for coffee, good bites and vibes, the weather is perfect to try out the new location (Google Maps). There’s plenty of parking, and it also gives you a reason to pass by and check out Hessah District if you haven’t already. Check them out @nbrhood.me