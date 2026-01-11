Predator: Badlands was great

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, I watched Predator: Badlands last night and it was really great. Although the trailer was good I wasn’t expecting the movie to be this good because prequels and sequels tend to be butchered. But, I was looking for a sci-fi and this popped up so decided to watch and glad I did. It’s visually stunning and there never was a dull moment throughout the film, it actually felt short by the end.

I streamed the movie on AppleTV but because it’s still new, the cost to rent it was pricey at $25. So similar in price to two people going to watch it in the movies, except I prefer my setup to a movie theater so it makes it kinda ok.