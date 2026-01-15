Categories
Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

Gardenia and Qout Market are back again this weekend. There’s also an art festival happening at the Mirror House, so if you haven’t been there before, this is a good opportunity. Check out all the events below.

Thursday, January 15
Gardenia Pop-up
Kidspo Village at Al-Assima Mall
Drifting Championship

Friday, January 16
Gardenia Pop-up
Salt Movies: Matilda
Roll Race Championship
Kidspo Village at Al-Assima Mall
Stargazing Trip
Burning Soles First Run

Saturday, January 17
Gardenia Pop-up
Qout Market
DAI Storytime at Amricani
Mirror House 13th Art Festival
Kidspo Village at Al-Assima Mall
Sama’a Community Wellness Day
Walk with the Barefoot Guy

