The Most Powerful Passports in 2026

Yesterday, Henley & Partners released their 2026 Passport Index, marking two decades since they first started sharing this list. Henley releases the list every year, and they rank passports based on how many countries holders can enter without a visa.

For 2026, Kuwait ranked 50 on the list with 96 visa-free destinations. Interestingly, it used to be 102 visa-free destinations back in 2024, so I’m curious to know which countries Kuwait had a falling out with.

Compared to neighboring GCC countries, Kuwait has the third best passport, coming in behind the UAE and Qatar. Singapore had the most powerful passport, while Afghanistan had the weakest.

Here are how some other countries ranked compared to Kuwait:

1 – Singapore

5 – United Arab Emirates

7 – United Kingdom

8 – Canada

10 – United States

46 – Turkey / Russia

47 – Qatar

50 – Kuwait

54 – Saudi Arabia

55 – Bahrain

57 – Oman

73 – Philippines

80 – India

85 – Egypt

90 – Lebanon

101 – Afghanistan

If you want to check out the full list, click here.