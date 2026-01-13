Cantina’s Chef Heads to La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi is hosting a 50 Best Signature Session in collaboration with MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, and they’ve invited a Kuwaiti chef to take part in the event.

Chef Basmah Marouf, best known for her concept Cantina, will be collaborating with an international chef on a one night only dinner on February 5. The evening will feature an exclusive four course set menu created especially for the event.

Being invited to take part in a 50 Best Signature Session is a pretty big deal, and since the event is being promoted by 50 Best, it does make me wonder if Cantina might have made it onto their Top 50 Best Restaurants list. We’ll find out for sure when the winners are announced on February 3.

For more info on the dinner, head to @lpmabudhabi. To find out next month if Cantina made it onto MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, keep an eye on @menas50best.