Kuwait’s Most Exciting Racing Series Continues

This past weekend, the second round of the GR Yaris Cup took place at Kuwait Motor Town. The GR Yaris Cup is a racing series by Toyota AlSayer, where 12 drivers compete against each other across multiple races. I previously posted about the first round, and with this weekend’s race done, there are now three more rounds to go.

I personally knew 3 of the 12 drivers competing, but even if you don’t know any of them, it’s still easy to pick a favorite team. Each car is sponsored by a brand, so if you’re a Gulf Bank customer or a Caribou Coffee fan, you can follow their driver. Or you can just watch and cheer for everyone, there are no rules.

All the races are free to watch at the track, and there are usually other activities taking place as well, like food trucks, simulators, and passenger rides around the circuit. The next round is in February, so if you want to stay updated on upcoming races, head over to @toyotakw or @gazooracingkw or their website.